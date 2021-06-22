Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wide Range Of Community Groups And Organisations Receive Funding

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 10:06 am
Press Release: Hastings District Council

More than $800,000 in community grants has been allocated recently, the largest contribution of any grant round since this support began.

Hastings District Council’s civic and administration committee allocated more than $550,000 to 15 groups as part of a new Multi-Year Strategic Community Partnership Fund.

These three-year funding commitments start in July and support local organisations that are providing a proven positive impact to the community.

The successful recipients included Hastings Citizens Advice Bureau, Nourished for Nil, Re-Source and the Hastings Food Bank Trust.

Hastings councillor Malcolm Dixon, who is on the civic and administration committee said these new multi-year agreements allowed organisations to better plan and provide for the current and future needs of the community.

“Groups can now concentrate on providing great services to the community rather than having to continually apply for grants each year.

“Having funding guaranteed for three years also means they have more certainty and can be more sustainable, which is so important in today’s COVID-impacted environment.”

The annual Single-Year Community Grants were also allocated this month, providing 34 groups a share of $245,000.

Projects included: Improvements to the Keirunga Park Railway, supporting Hawke’s Bay Land, Search and Rescue with new safety equipment, the continuation of the Flaxmere Community Night Markets and the development of a Heritage Trails project in Clive.

Child and youth support programmes were also successful in receiving funding.

 

These included the Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Kiwi Can, specifically for programmes run in Hastings, Big Brothers Big Sisters Hawke’s Bay and Te Whakaritorito Trust (a service that works alongside youth mentors, young people, children, parents and whānau to help students fulfil their potential) - all receiving funding to continue and build their programmes across the Hastings district.

Mr Dixon said the single-year grants were very oversubscribed so unfortunately there were many other worthwhile projects that could not be supported, and most of those that were successful only received partial funding.

“While we would have liked to support all those who applied, it was great to be able to make a contribution to some of the worthwhile groups and projects who are providing huge value to the community.”

A full list of groups that received funding can be found on the Hastings District Council website:

