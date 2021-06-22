Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waimakariri District Council Adopts Future-Focused Long Term Plan

Tuesday, 22 June 2021, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Waimakariri District Council

Waimakariri District Council today endorsed a future-focused Long Term Plan (LTP) which aims to respond to a growing population while caring for the environment and keeping rates increases low.

The LTP has a focus on providing infrastructure and facilities for a growing community (likely to be around 95,000 by 2050), supporting Covid-19 economic recovery, responding to climate change and considering the impact of the Governments Three Water Infrastructure Review.

Councillors received and deliberated on 161 formal submissions before making amendments to the plan which sees rates increase for the first year at 4.3 percent.

Mayor Dan Gordon said the LTP means the District is well prepared for the future.

“Waimakariri fared much better than other parts of New Zealand following the lockdowns of last year, but there’s still a long way to go in recovery and the Council has a role to play here.

“We’re a high growth District and need to make sure we cater for and appeal to new residents by being an attractive place to work and live. We do this by ensuring we invest in and provide the right services and facilities to meet diverse needs while looking after existing communities and our environment.”

For the three proposals relating to community facilities the Council resolved to:

· Build community facilities in Pegasus in 2024/2025 and north Woodend 2029/2030 to serve these growing communities

· Defer the upgrade of the Trevor Inch Memorial Library and Rangiora Civic Building to 2028 and revisit this proposal in the next Long Term Plan

· Purchase land and build a parking building in the Rangiora town centre. This is aimed to be complete by 2030/2031.

Priorities for the coming year include recovering from the May/June flood events, developing our strategies to respond to climate change and sustainability in accord with the Government’s focus on lowering emissions, and a highlight will be the opening of the new MainPower Stadium, says Mayor Gordon.

“While there is some uncertainty about the operating environment of councils due to three water and RMA reforms, the Council is committed to investing in our community and ensuring Waimakariri continues to be a fantastic place to work and live.

"I believe this plan is evidence of this commitment and the decisions made will leave a positive print on the future of our District.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Waimakariri District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Lancet’s Stance Against The Olympic Games, And On The US Culture Battles Over Abortion

Yesterday - barely a month before the opening ceremony - the Lancet medical journal has called for a global conversation on whether the Olympics should go ahead. But who is able to take part in that conversation? Not the hosts, evidently. In poll after poll, a huge majority of the Japanese people have made it clear they do not want to host the Games... More>>



 
 



Environment: Bringing Back The Health Of Hauraki Gulf

New marine protection areas and restrictions on fishing are among a raft of changes being put in place to protect the Hauraki Gulf for future generations.
The new strategy, Revitalising the Gulf – Government action on the Sea Change Plan, released today... More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Returns: Winston Peters - AGM Address

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s a pleasure to be in Auckland for the 28th New Zealand First Party Conference. It is our intention and mission to remain the most successful political party outside of National and Labour in the last three decades... More>>



Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 