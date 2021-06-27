Update 2: Heavy Rain Warning

Issued at: 8:56pm Saturday, 26th June 2021

Situation

An active front moves slowly northwards over central New Zealand tonight and Sunday, delivering heavy rain to western and central areas. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest Watches and Warnings in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Warning for Bay Of Plenty, Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Area: Eastern ranges of Bay Of Plenty and the ranges of Gisborne

Valid: 11:00am Sunday to 11:00pm Sunday

Expect 80 to 110mm to accumulate. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour.

© Scoop Media

