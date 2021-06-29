Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Taumarunui Reuse Shop Off To A Flying Start

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 9:14 am
Press Release: Ruapehu District Council

The opening of the Reuse Shop at the Taumarunui Transfer Station/Resource Recovery Centre got off to a flying start over the weekend.

Rachel and Mark Adams were very happy with their stuffed possum find at Taumarunui’s new Transfer Station/Resource Recovery Centre reuse shop that opened on Saturday

Sustainability Educator Emily Jasmine said that the bad weather wasn't enough to keep a steady stream of people away eager to check the new shop out and buy something or drop something off.

"The level of support we have had is amazing with many people really excited about the shop opening," she said.

"The opening of the Reuse Shop is one of the key steps in Council's Waste Minimisation plan on our Zero Waste 2040 journey.

At the moment we are only operating out of a single container but have big plans underway to expand on this with a larger shop, storage and workshop areas.

We want to be able to handle a much greater range of goods and things including larger household items and demolition materials.

With education being a key aspect to the Waste Minimisation plan we are going to have space to run sustainability workshops on everything from worm farming and composting through to repurposing of materials.”

Emily said that as well as being popular reuse shops are one of the best ways of diverting materials from going to landfill.

“In Ruapehu's case where we need to truck all our residual waste to Hampton Downs south of Auckland everything we divert saves ratepayers money as well as being good for the environment.

Any money we make goes back into local causes and supporting the operation.

The shop now has its own Facebook page 'Taumarunui Reuse Shop' so if you haven’t already please like and follow the page to follow our progress and keep an eye on what we have for sale.

The shop is open on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 5pm and on Sunday 1pm to 5pm.

Emily added that a critical factor in making it all possible was the amazing volunteers.

“If anyone is keen to join us we would love to hear from you,” she said.

“Either contact me on emily.jasmine@ruapehudc.govt.nz, phone 027 203 1247, or drop-by the shop.”

