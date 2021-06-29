Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Economic Growth And Sustainability At Heart Of Council’s Long Term Plan

Tuesday, 29 June 2021
South Taranaki District Council

Stimulating economic growth, town centre upgrades, environmental sustainability and keeping rates affordable are the key themes guiding South Taranaki District Council’s 2021 – 2031 Long Term Plan which was formally adopted at today’s (28 June) ordinary council meeting.

For South Taranaki ratepayers, the result is an average rate increase of 3.99% each year over the next ten years, the lowest in the region.

The Plan was adopted following a month of public consultation which saw 215 public submissions made. Public support was strong for the Council’s plans to undertake town centre upgrades in Ōpunakē, Manaia, Pātea, Waverley and Eltham; complete all three stages of the South Taranaki Business Park; and to fully fund an environment and sustainability strategy over the next ten years

Based on submissions Councillors also agreed to put and additional $100,000 each year towards resourcing the Horticultural Services team (in year 2 and 3), $10,000 extra each year towards the rural halls grant fund and $60,000 to be ring-fenced for the Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust.

South Taranaki Mayor Phil Nixon says the Council’s vision is to make South Taranaki the most liveable District.

“Over the past decade we’ve focussed on upgrading the District’s water infrastructure, key community facilities and implementing projects to make South Taranaki a desirable place to live and do business. We now have a much-improved water network and, since our last Long Term Plan three years ago, we have progressed the Hāwera Town Centre redevelopment, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga and the Nukumaru Station Road extension projects,” says Phil.

“Our focus for the next ten years is to complete these key projects, continue to upgrade our three waters infrastructure with a focus on wastewater, implement our environment and sustainability strategy and create the conditions that encourage sustainable economic growth in the right places, with projects such as the Business Park and town centre upgrades.”

“At the same time we know we need to keep rates at an affordable level, so we are funding our key projects with a combination of loans, external funding sources and earnings from the Long Term Investment Fund, rather than simply through rates,” he says.

“We believe our Plan strikes the right balance between progress, affordability and providing the services and facilities our communities expect.”

 

