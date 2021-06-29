Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Declares Local State Of Emergency For Wellington’s South Coast

Tuesday, 29 June 2021, 4:30 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has declared a local state of emergency from 3.30pm today (Tuesday 29 June).

The emergency declaration is to allow for the pre-emptive evacuation of properties in Breaker Bay that are expected to take the brunt of the Southerly swell and storm expected at high tide tonight (around 9pm).

Mayor Foster says advice from the Met Service and NIWA in the past few hours indicates that southerly swells of 6 metres or more could present a significant risk to life and property if they overtop areas alongside the South Coast – as they did in April 2020 and in 2013.

The area of concern that are to be evacuated are:

  • Breaker Bay Road between numbers 53 and 194.

Mayor Foster says he is advised that we need to have residents evacuated from these areas before the situation turns dangerous for residents and emergency services.

Residents are asked to be clear of these areas by no later than 6pm this evening. There will be road blocks at the Wahine Memorial Park and the Pass of Branda – at the northern and southern entrances to Breaker Bay - after that time to prevent people entering the area.

The local state of emergency – declared under the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act – will be lifted as soon as it no longer required.

People who are evacuated are asked to stay with family and friends outside the evacuation zones in the first instance. If people are stuck, they can contact the Wellington City Council on 499-4444.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Wellington To Return To Level 1; QFT Pause With Australia To Lift For Some States And ACT From Sunday

“There have been no cases of COVID-19 detected in the community, nearly 2,500 negative results from contacts of the case (including repeat negative results from the case’s close contacts) and wastewater testing which continues to show no detection of the virus. However it is paramount that we stay vigilant... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Abolish The Military

Last Friday, Defence Minister Peeni Henare announced his intention to seek savings within the circa $20 billion allocated to Defence over the next decade or so. At the same time, Henare also offered assurances that the three really big ticket, multi-billion dollar recent acquisitions– the frigates upgrades, the four Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, and the new Hercules heavy lift aircraft – would be exempted from this economy drive... More>>

 


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Takes Action On Problem Plastics

The Government has delivered on its promise to phase out problem plastics and some single-use plastics by July 2025, Environment Minister David Parker announced today... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>

NZNO: Nurses Reject DHB Offer And Confirm Strike Action

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation says its 30,000 members who work in DHBs have voted overwhelmingly to reject a second offer in their current round of multi-employer collective agreement (MECA) negotiations... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 