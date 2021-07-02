Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greater Wellington Staff Raises $12,000 Koha For Wellington City Mission

Friday, 2 July 2021, 9:58 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

This week Greater Wellington staff donated $12,000 to Wellington City Mission in support of the charity’s work in our region.

General Manager of Corporate Services, Samantha Gain, is delighted with the sum, which was raised from the sale of second-hand furniture and equipment as staff shifted offices late last year.

“Our move to Cuba St saw our Wellington-based people reunite under one roof for the first time in half a decade, after earthquake damage caused us to scatter throughout the city. When considering what to do with excess furniture and supplies, it was really important for us to be as sustainable as possible. We donated a lot of furniture, homeware and crockery directly to homeless charities and the Salvation Army. The office furniture that we couldn’t reuse were offered to staff for koha.

“It’s been fantastic to see our people rally around this fundraising effort. People paid generously for the used furniture knowing that the money would be donated towards a good cause that would benefit our community,” says Ms Gain.

The donation went to Wellington City Mission, which works across organisations to connect people to the help they need, regardless of circumstances. The Mission provides a wide range of services, from food support through their Social Supermarket, supported Transitional Housing, budgeting advice and financial mentoring, to accessing support and advocacy. On top of welfare services, the Mission offers a safe space for people to come together to enjoy each other’s company and foster a sense of community.

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says, “We talk a lot about dignity and how do we make sure that people can live with dignity. So when donors support us, we are able to offer choices to the people we work with. Daily, we see wonderful stories of transformation - of people who we support making positive changes in their lives and as a consequence we are seeing people made whole, families re-united and mana restored.”

As organisations that work directly with their communities, both the council and the Mission saw first-hand the devastating impact of last year’s COVID-19 crisis on vulnerable people in our region. Many of the council’s people were redeployed to provide welfare services through the region’s Emergency Coordination Centre, while staff and volunteers at the Mission experienced a marked increase in people seeking support.

Ms Gain says that after our battle against COVID, more people are sensitive to what it feels like to hit a rough patch in life and need a bit of extra support.

“We’ve all been in a position where we’ve had to lean on friends, whānau or charitable organisations like the Mission. Being part of a community means making sure no one is left behind, so we’re very proud to support the Mission’s effort to make Wellington a better place for everyone to live.

“We were humbled to also spend an afternoon volunteering with the Mission, getting to know the wonderful staff there and seeing how donations are transformed into life-changing support,” adds Ms Gain.

To learn more about the Wellington City Mission, find out how to get involved or place a donation, head to wellingtoncitymission.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Hate Speech Panic, And The Weekly Playlist

So far, much of the fuss about the government’s proposed legislation on hate speech has focused on the state – the state ! - being empowered to define and enforce the rules about certain forms of discrimination and related speech. As if this was some new thing... More>>

 



Government: Water Reforms To Build Economic Resilience And Save Ratepayers Money

The Government is proposing to establish four publicly-owned entities to take responsibility of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure across New Zealand, saving ratepayers thousands of dollars and better ensuring the $120 to $185 billion investment in services can be made... More>>

ALSO:


Government: First Look At New Law To Replace RMA

A first draft of the proposed law that will replace the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) was released by the Government today. Environment Minister David Parker said an exposure draft outlining key aspects of the Natural and Built Environments Act... More>>

ALSO:

Government: World First Natural Disaster Response Model For New Zealand

A world first natural disaster insurance model which comes into effect on 30 June, is being welcomed by the Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission, David Clark.
The collaboration between eight private insurers, the Earthquake Commission (EQC) and the Insurance Council of New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Office of the Children's Commissioner: Decision To Close Residences Strongly Welcomed

The Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are welcoming, and relieved by, the decision of Oranga Tamariki to commit to the phased closure of Care and Protection institutional residences... More>>


Science Media Centre: Half Of NZ Has At Least One Misinformed Belief

A survey from the Classification Office offers a glimpse at how pervasive misinformation is in New Zealand, and how it’s affecting our beliefs... More>>


Government: New Members Appointed To Waitangi Tribunal

Minister for Māori Development, Hon Willie Jackson, today announced the appointment of three new members to the Waitangi Tribunal and the reappointment of one existing member to the Waitangi Tribunal... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 