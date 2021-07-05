Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Feedback Sought On Freedom Camping In The District

Monday, 5 July 2021, 9:26 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) is looking for community feedback on freedom camping in the district, in a new survey launched on Friday 2 July.

QLDC General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete said that Council had undertaken a comprehensive site by site assessment of all potential freedom camping sites across the district.

"This assessment has identified a number of sites across the district, and we're interested in hearing what our community and other stakeholders think about freedom camping in these sites before notifying a proposed bylaw for formal consultation," Dr Cloete said.

"We're also interested in understanding how people feel about freedom camping in general and how it may or may not contribute to the district, in addition to the type and scale of controls and restrictions used to protect both our environment and the health and safety of people."

All feedback shared with QLDC through the survey process will help inform the creation of a new draft Freedom Camping Bylaw, with formal consultation on the draft to be undertaken in August 2021.

To share feedback on freedom camping in the Queenstown Lakes District, head to https://letstalk.qldc.govt.nz/freedom-camping-in-the-district.

Feedback closes at 5.00pm on Thursday 15 July.

