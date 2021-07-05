Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Forging Brighter Futures For At-risk Youth

Monday, 5 July 2021, 3:42 pm
Press Release: YOUth Inspire

Supporting young people to be successful and confident in the face of adversity is a daily job for the staff at Youth Inspire – and is something they’ll be better able to provide for the most at-risk rangatahi, thanks to new government funding.

This Lower Hutt-based charity has been providing employment and driver licence training for local rangatahi (young people) since 2014, helping those rangatahi overcome the barriers stopping them from being able to take control of their own futures. While most rangatahi on Youth Inspire programmes become confident young people with new employment or educational opportunities firmly within their sights, a minority don’t make it to the graduation ceremony, because the issues they face prove too much of a barrier.

“Since 2014, we’ve worked with over one thousand rangatahi and most have completed our programmes and moved into employment, education, or training. But there are those who just need more support, more care and more opportunities to make sure that they thrive”, says General Manager Ali Black.

“It’s sometimes proved impossible to help get these most at-risk youth over the finishing line because we haven’t been able to provide the kind of intensive support they need”, says Ms Black.

Kānoa – the regional economic development and investment unit that sits within the Ministry of Business and Innovation – are stepping in to help fund that support. Kānoa have granted Youth Inspire access to the He Poutama Rangatahi (HPR) funding – a funding stream dedicated to supporting programmes which improve employment and educational outcomes for rangatahi most at risk of long-term unemployment, and who may need extra individualised and ongoing support to connect to training and employment.

“With this funding, we will deliver a targeted Youth Inspire programme called ‘Inspiring Youth Futures’, says Ms Black.

“As well as the employability and driver license training that form the core of our programmes, Inspiring Youth Futures will tailor a pathway plan, work with whānau and, crucially, provide ongoing pastoral care to help these young people become engaged in meaningful education, training or employment.

“The intensive support Inspiring Youth Futures will be able to provide is unique for our region, and has the potential to change the lives of our rangatahi who deserve better than the hand they’ve been dealt.”

 

