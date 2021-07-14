Road Closure - Masterton-Castle Point Road
Motorists are advised that the Masterton Castle Point Road will be closed for
a few hours following a truck crash.
Police were alerted to a truck that
crashed into a bridge at the intersection
of Masterton Castlepoint Road and Te Parae Road at around 6:10am.
The driver of the vehicle is said to have
moderate-serious injuries and has
been transported to hospital.
The road will be closed for a few hours while the truck is removed.
We thank motorists in advance for their patience.
We are also urging
motorists to take extra care on the roads across
the
district this morning with ice reported on a number of roads.
Roads can become icy and slick when
it’s cold so remember to increase the
following distance between you and the car in front to ensure you have enough
time to stop safely.
When you’re on
a wet, icy, or snowy road, it’s important not to
brake
suddenly or to accelerate quickly, as you could aquaplane or skid.
In these situations, more
than ever, driving to the conditions is
crucial.
Slow down to arrive alive.