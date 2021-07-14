Road Closure - Masterton-Castle Point Road



Motorists are advised that the Masterton Castle Point Road will be closed for

a few hours following a truck crash.

Police were alerted to a truck that crashed into a bridge at the intersection

of Masterton Castlepoint Road and Te Parae Road at around 6:10am.

The driver of the vehicle is said to have moderate-serious injuries and has

been transported to hospital.

The road will be closed for a few hours while the truck is removed.

We thank motorists in advance for their patience.

We are also urging motorists to take extra care on the roads across the

district this morning with ice reported on a number of roads.

Roads can become icy and slick when it’s cold so remember to increase the

following distance between you and the car in front to ensure you have enough

time to stop safely.

When you’re on a wet, icy, or snowy road, it’s important not to brake

suddenly or to accelerate quickly, as you could aquaplane or skid.

In these situations, more than ever, driving to the conditions is crucial.

Slow down to arrive alive.

© Scoop Media

