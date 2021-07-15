Serious Crash - Waikato

Police are in attendance at a serious crash in Te Poi, near Matamata.

It happened around 4:30pm and involved 2 vehicles, at the intersection of

State Highway 28 and Smith Road.

One person is understood to be in a critical condition.

There are some cordons in place in the area as Police attend the scene –

traffic is being diverted and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

