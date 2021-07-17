Marlborough Weather Update No. 1
Marlburians are advised to stay at home and not travel today unless absolutely necessary.
A large number of roads are closed – listed below. All sports parks are closed.
If residents are worried about potential flooding of property, please call the Council on (03) 520 7400.
Wairau Valley township residents are advised to boil their water.
Roads closed – as at 8.30am this morning
- All State Highway 63 from west of Renwick
- Queen Charlotte Drive - the whole road
- Kaiuma Bay Rd due to a slip
- Duncan Bay Rd due to a tree down blocking road
- Para Rd (whole road) due to flooding
- Chaytors/Wairau Bar Rd ferry bridge due to flooding
- Northbank Road at Onamalutu due to trees down
- Awatere Valley Rd east of fords due to a slip
- Hammerichs Rd due to a tree down
- Inkerman St due to flooding
- Moenui Road
- Waihopai Road
- Dunbeath St off Kinross St
