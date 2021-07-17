Marlborough Weather Update No. 1

Marlburians are advised to stay at home and not travel today unless absolutely necessary.

A large number of roads are closed – listed below. All sports parks are closed.

If residents are worried about potential flooding of property, please call the Council on (03) 520 7400.

Wairau Valley township residents are advised to boil their water.

Roads closed – as at 8.30am this morning

All State Highway 63 from west of Renwick

Queen Charlotte Drive - the whole road

Kaiuma Bay Rd due to a slip

Duncan Bay Rd due to a tree down blocking road

Para Rd (whole road) due to flooding

Chaytors/Wairau Bar Rd ferry bridge due to flooding

Northbank Road at Onamalutu due to trees down

Awatere Valley Rd east of fords due to a slip

Hammerichs Rd due to a tree down

Inkerman St due to flooding

Moenui Road

Waihopai Road

Dunbeath St off Kinross St

