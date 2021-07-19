Precautionary Boil Water Notice – Te Moana Incl Geraldine Downs
Monday, 19 July 2021, 9:19 am
Press Release: Timaru District Council
The rainfall over the weekend has made the water at the
Te Moana intake too dirty to ensure proper treatment, so
we've had to put a precautionary boil water notice in
place.
This includes the Geraldine Downs area as it is
currently fed from the Te Moana intake.
This
precautionary boil water notice will be in place for a
minimum of three days.
Please boil all water for
personal uses for at least one minute.
This
includes:
- Drinking
- Cooking
- Teeth
brushing.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On The Whining Vocal Minority Of Farmers, Plus The Weekly Playlist
Granted, working on the land can be a lonely job and the weather can be a bitch… But speaking in general, what have farmers got to complain about? A lot of other Kiwis need to worry about finding a place to live, making rent, feeding their kids and keeping their jobs. Many would gladly embrace the alleged plight of the farming sector. In fact, the headlines of late have been all about how remarkably healthy/wealthy the outlook is for NZ dairy farmers... More>>