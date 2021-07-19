Precautionary Boil Water Notice – Te Moana Incl Geraldine Downs

The rainfall over the weekend has made the water at the Te Moana intake too dirty to ensure proper treatment, so we've had to put a precautionary boil water notice in place.

This includes the Geraldine Downs area as it is currently fed from the Te Moana intake.

This precautionary boil water notice will be in place for a minimum of three days.

Please boil all water for personal uses for at least one minute.

This includes:

- Drinking

- Cooking

- Teeth brushing.

© Scoop Media

