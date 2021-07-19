Dedicated Community Members To Be Recognised With Citizens Awards

Stratford District Council is pleased to announce four Stratford District community members will be presented with a Citizens Award in 2021.

District Mayor Neil Volzke says year on year he’s impressed at the continued effort people put in to the wellbeing of the Stratford community.

The awards are an annual tradition that’s spanned over 30 years, inviting the community to share nominations for people that go that extra mile.

“Every year we have worthy recipients, there’s no end to good community minded people here in the Stratford district,” he says.

“While this year we haven’t awarded an Outstanding Citizen Award or Youth Citizen Award, I don’t doubt that there will be opportunities in future years,” said Mayor Volzke.

The Stratford District Council Citizens Awards formally recognise individuals that give significant amounts of their time and energy to the community.

Friends and family are invited to attend the awards ceremony on Tuesday 3 August 5.30pm at the Council Chambers, 63 Miranda Street, Stratford.

Full interviews with the recipients will be shown on the night and shared on Council’s website and Facebook page post the event.

The 2021 Stratford District Council Citizens Award recipients are Hilary Jane, Alan Manning, Raewyn Rooney and Michael Walsh.

