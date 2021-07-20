L.A.B Return To Rock Bowl Of Brooklands

Chart topping New Zealand band L.A.B will return to the iconic Bowl of Brooklands early in 2022 with a massive local line-up showcasing the best talent in the country.

L.A.B perform to a sell-out crowd at the Bowl of Brooklands in 2021.

After selling out at NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands in 2021, L.A.B’s return visit will see them accompanied by Sir Dave Dobbyn, Katchafire, JessB, Summer Thieves & RIIKI.

“It’s great news we’ve manage to secure L.A.B to rock the stage once again at our picturesque Bowl of Brooklands in Pukekura Park this summer. Last time they played in New Plymouth it was a sell out with an audience of nearly 12,000 people and we can’t wait to have them back in our sustainable lifestyle capital, along with legendary support acts of Sir Dave Dobbyn and Katchafire,” says New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom.

The release of their album L.A.B IV saw the band cement themselves as one of the most popular acts in NZ, with the album debuting at Number One on the Official Album Charts, with single ‘Why Oh Why’ hitting Number One on the Official Top 40 Singles Charts, their second

Number One.

2021 so far has seen the band perform sold-out shows in New Plymouth, Auckland, Wellington and Hamilton, with this run of shows being the biggest of their career.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday July 28.

This outdoor experience will see L.A.B bringing the full lighting and visual experience the band have become known for, alongside their unmatched live show. With an ever expanding catalogue, this show will see the band performing tracks that have made them a household name,

including ‘In The Air’, ‘Controller’ & ‘Why Oh Why’.

"Our show at the Bowl in January was definitely one of the best we've ever played. As soon as it finished people started asking when we'll be back, and we can't wait to do it all again this summer," says singer/guitarist Joel Shadbolt.

Head to loop.co.nz for all the info, including exclusive pre-sale access.

