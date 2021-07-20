Marlborough Weather Event Update - No 11

Havelock sewer pipes repaired - stay out of water until it clears

The sewer pipe in Havelock along Mahakipawa Road to the oxidation ponds was damaged during the flooding. Before it could be repaired sewage was flowing into the flood waters and out to the estuary.

Repairs were completed by Crafar Crouch Construction on Sunday evening but it will take at least two days for contaminants to clear and people are advised to stay out of the water in that area until then.

The waterways in the Kaituna River estuary at Queen Charlotte Drive area were contaminated with the sewage coming from the Mahakipawa Sewer pump station, after the heavy rain caused road surface damage and disturbed the sewer pipes underneath it.

Residents are advised to avoid contact with the river, sea water or any other surface water in this area. Do not swim, paddle, fish, or gather shellfish or any other food from the sea and rivers.

People who come into contact with contaminated water should wash their hands thoroughly and follow good hygiene practices.

