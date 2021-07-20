Marlborough Weather Event Update - No 11
Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Havelock sewer pipes repaired - stay out of water until
it clears
The sewer pipe in Havelock along Mahakipawa
Road to the oxidation ponds was damaged during the flooding.
Before it could be repaired sewage was flowing into the
flood waters and out to the estuary.
Repairs were
completed by Crafar Crouch Construction on Sunday evening
but it will take at least two days for contaminants to clear
and people are advised to stay out of the water in that area
until then.
The waterways in the Kaituna River estuary
at Queen Charlotte Drive area were contaminated with the
sewage coming from the Mahakipawa Sewer pump station, after
the heavy rain caused road surface damage and disturbed the
sewer pipes underneath it.
Residents are advised to
avoid contact with the river, sea water or any other surface
water in this area. Do not swim, paddle, fish, or gather
shellfish or any other food from the sea and
rivers.
People who come into contact with contaminated
water should wash their hands thoroughly and follow good
hygiene
practices.
