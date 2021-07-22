Nelson Police Seek Information Following Serious Assault
Nelson Bays Area Manager Investigations, Detective
SeniorSergeant Craig Johnston:
Nelson Police are investigating the serious assault of a 29-year-old woman inRichmond and are seeking information from the public.The assault occurred around 1.30am on Sunday 18 July. The woman did not require medical attention at the time. However, this was anextremely traumatic experience and she has been offered support throughVictim Support services. Nelson Police would like to hear from residents and anyone else who was inthe general area of Cautley Street and Hunt Street prior to and around thistime, and may have seen or heard anything that may assist Police in their investigation. The offender is described as being tall and of solid build and wearing darkcoloured clothing at the time. There will be a noticeable Police presence in the area over the coming daysas Police carry out their investigation. We will be carrying out a canvass of all homes in the area and we areparticularly interested in obtaining any CCTV footage. If anyone has information relating to the incident, they can contact Policeon 105 quoting file number 210720/9908. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.