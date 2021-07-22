Road Blocked Due To Serious Crash - Bay Of Plenty

One person is seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 1 at Lichfield, south of Putaruru.

It happened just after 6:35am and involved two vehicles.

The state highway is blocked and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible or avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

© Scoop Media

