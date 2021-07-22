Road Blocked Due To Serious Crash - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 22 July 2021, 8:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person is seriously injured in a crash on State
Highway 1 at Lichfield, south of Putaruru.
It happened
just after 6:35am and involved two vehicles.
The state
highway is blocked and diversions are being put in
place.
Motorists are asked to delay travel if possible
or avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
