Serious Crash - Governors Bay Road - Canterbury
Saturday, 24 July 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
23 July
Emergency services are responding to a
serious crash on Governors Bay Road, near Rapaki
Bay.
Police were notified of the single-car crash at
about 8:50pm.
Two people appear to have received
injuries in the crash, one of them serious.
The road
is closed between Omaru Road and Sandy Beach Road, and
motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The Serious
Crash Unit have been
advised.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more