Serious Crash - Governors Bay Road - Canterbury

23 July

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Governors Bay Road, near Rapaki Bay.

Police were notified of the single-car crash at about 8:50pm.

Two people appear to have received injuries in the crash, one of them serious.

The road is closed between Omaru Road and Sandy Beach Road, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

