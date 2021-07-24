Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ’s Only Child And Teen Phone Counselling Service Launches Campaign Following 31% Increase In Chats Over The Last Year

Saturday, 24 July 2021, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Barnardos

Barnardos 0800 What’s Up counselling service has launched a nationwide two-month campaign with partners MediaWorks Foundation and OfficeMax to help reach children who need support, following a large 31% increase in online chats from children and teenagers.

The helpline is New Zealand’s only children and teen counselling service offering free calls and online chats, every day of the week without any appointments necessary. In the last year, phone calls to 0800 What’s Up has increased by 31 percent and continues to rise every day.

Announcements will be running across multiple radio stations and billboards around the country right up until Mental Health Awareness Week which starts 27 September, and OfficeMax is sharing toolkits with schools to help spread the word that help is available.

“With many mental health services for children at capacity, creating long waiting times, it’s important for children and young people to know that confidential help from a trained counsellor is available right now”, says Jo Harrison, Barnardos General Manager Child and Family Services.

“Our counsellors speak to children as young as five right through to nineteen who will call regularly about issues ranging from difficulties managing friendships, bullying, living in abusive and violent situations and experience of suicidality and self-harm,” says Harrison.

“Many of the calls happen on Sunday nights or in the evenings when tamariki need someone to talk to right then and there,” says Harrison. “Having immediate, accessible, free services is crucial to helping to improve New Zealand’s poor mental health statistics”.

The MediaWorks Foundation has donated over a million dollars’ worth of campaign support to spread the word about the free service that is used by New Zealand’s tamariki and rangatahi.

MediaWorks CEO Cam Wallace says the MediaWorks Foundation is proud to support Barnardos’ efforts to promote its national children’s helpline.

“It’s fantastic to work with Barnardos to promote the 0800 What’s Up line using our radio, outdoor and digital channels in order to help our children and young people in New Zealand get the support they need so they can thrive.”

Amongst the world’s wealthiest 38 countries, New Zealand currently ranks at the bottom for child and youth mental wellbeing and second to last for youth suicide.

Barnardos partner OfficeMax is leveraging its network of education leaders to get the message into schools by creating toolkits and posters nation-wide. “If it contributes to one more young person reaching out for help, then it’s worth it,” says Managing Director, Kevin Obern.

Perry Rush, President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation says, “while our teachers often play an emotional support role for pupils, their expertise is not counselling. Services like 0800 What’s Up are absolutely essential for connecting our young people to trained counsellors who can rapidly provide the necessary support”.

“We’ve seen the issues that some children are calling about and we’ll encourage our network of primary and secondary school leaders to use the posters and digital assets however they can,” says Perry.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Barnardos on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Geo-political Posturing Over China’s Cyber Hacks, Plus The Weekly Playlist

The timing was one of the weirder aspects of this week’s cyber condemnation of China by the West. Why was this piece of political theatre being staged now? China (and Russia’s) sponsoring and/or condoning of semi-state and criminal hacker groups has been known about for nigh on a decade. More particularly, Microsoft had been alerted to the flaws in its Microsoft Exchange... More>>




 
 


Government: Quarantine Free Travel With Australia Suspended

Quarantine Free Travel from all Australian states and territories to New Zealand is being suspended as the Covid situation there worsens, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity By Chinese State-sponsored Actors

New Zealand has established links between Chinese state-sponsored actors known as Advanced Persistent Threat 40 (APT40) and malicious cyber activity in New Zealand. “The GCSB has worked through a robust technical attribution process in relation to this activity. New Zealand is today joining other countries in strongly condemning this malicious activity... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Commits $600,000 To Flood Recovery

The Government is contributing $600,000 to help residents affected by the weekend’s violent weather with recovery efforts. Acting Minister for Emergency Management Kris Faafoi and Agriculture Minister Damien O’Connor have been in the Buller district this afternoon to assess flood damage and support the local response effort... More>>

ALSO:



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>

BusinessNZ: Visa Extensions Welcomed
BusinessNZ has welcomed the extension of some critical skill visa durations and changes to immigration systems to speed processing. Chief Executive Kirk Hope says move acknowledges advocacy by the hospitality sector, the BusinessNZ Network and others, and comes not a moment too soon.... More>>



Social Development: Government Initiatives Contribute To Fall In Benefit Numbers

Minister for Social Development Carmel Sepuloni has welcomed the release of the June quarter Benefit Statistics which show a continuing fall in the number of people receiving a Main Benefit... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 