Heavy Rain And Strong Wind Watch

There could be some heavy rain (north of Ruatoria) and strong wind (Muriwai and south) heading our way.

Issued by MetService at: 9:12am Sunday, 25th July 2021

Situation

A front over the Tasman Sea is forecast to move across New Zealand on Monday, preceded by a strong and moist north to northeasterly flow, then followed by unsettled northwesterlies. The front is expected to bring a period of heavy rain to western and northern parts of New Zealand. In addition, a period of strong to gale north to northeasterly winds are expected ahead of the front, with some places possibly reaching severe gale for a time. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made, or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 9:11am Sunday, 25th July 2021

Area: Gisborne north of Ruatoria

Valid: 1:00pm Monday to 9:00pm Monday

A period of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

Strong Wind Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 9:11am Sunday, 25th July 2021

Area: Hawkes Bay and Gisborne between Wairoa and Muriwai including Mahia Peninsula

Valid: 2:00pm Monday to 8:00pm Monday

Northeasterly winds may approach severe gale at times.

