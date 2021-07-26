Update: Strathmore Park Death

The scene examination of a Strathmore Park property is expected to conclude today following the death of Richard Wallace last week.

His death is still being treated as unexplained as we continue to gather information about Mr Wallace's movements, interactions and routines.

We are expecting these inquiries could take a number of weeks.

Police are appealing for anyone who has information that can assist to make contact via 105 and quote file number 210722/6922.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

