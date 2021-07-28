Crash - Stokes Valley Road, Lower Hutt - Wellington

27 July

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Stokes Valley Road between

George Street and Eastern Hutt Road.

Police were notified of the two-car crash at about 7:40pm.

One vehicle has rolled on to its side and the road is blocked while it is

removed.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

