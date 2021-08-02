Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwa Pools Construction To Begin This Week

Monday, 2 August 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

GISBORNE’s state-of-the-art pool complex will be an amazing multi-purpose facility that we can all be very proud of, says Mayor Rehette Stoltz.

The final details of the contract between Council and design and build company Apollo Projects were confirmed last week.

“The design is not only stunning, it reflects the significance of the whakapapa of where the pool sits. The functionality of the design meets the aspirations of our many sporting and recreation communities and provides a world-class facility, one that will be enjoyed by everyone.”

The facility will feature a modern indoor multi-use 50m pool with moveable floor, leisure pool, learn-to-swim/hydrotherapy pool, cafē, and a birthday party room.

The name Kiwa Pools has been gifted to the complex by partners Ngāi Tāwhiri hapū.

Ngāi Tāwhiri representative Thelma Karaitiana says Kiwa Pools and its branding reflects Ngāi Tāwhiri and Rongowhakaata hapū, and the story of the land where the pool is located.

“Calling it Kiwa Pools reflects the history and traditions of the people of Turanganui-a-Kiwa. Visitors immersing themselves in the setting will be surrounded by contemporary artistic and design excellence," said Ms Karaitiana.

A blessing led by the people of Ngāi Tāwhiri was held this morning and work will be begin this week as construction staff move onto the Churchill Park site. The complex is due to be opened to the public in March 2023.

The Government has funded $40m for the pool redevelopment through its Crown Infrastructure Partners (CIP) Covid-19 response. Council has committed $5.65m to the project.

