Sky Tower Lights Up Auckland’s Skyline For Its 24th Birthday

Monday, 2 August 2021, 4:51 pm
Press Release: SKYCITY

Tomorrow night the Sky Tower will dance in colourful lights to celebrate its 24th birthday! The dynamic light show will illuminate Auckland’s skyline from dusk till dawn.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

