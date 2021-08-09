Severe Weather Warning - Heavy Snow/Strong Winds

Issued at: 9:58am Monday, 9th August 2021

Situation

A deep low to the east of the North Island is moving slowly away today, but continues to bring heavy snow to low levels and severe gale southerlies to central and eastern parts of the North Island this morning and afternoon. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.

Heavy Snow Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy snow may disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.



Issued: 9:57am Monday, 9th August 2021

Area: Hawkes Bay and Gisborne south of the City

Valid: 9:00am Monday to 6:00pm Monday

Snow is possible down to 200 metres, with heavy falls above about 500 metres where a further 10 to 15 cm of snow may accumulate on top of what has already fallen.

Strong Wind Watch for Gisborne

Issued: 9:57am Monday, 9th August 2021

Area: Gisborne, mainly near the coast.

Valid: 9:00am Monday to 4:00pm Monday

South to southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

A couple of snaps from Tiniroto this morning. Heavy Snow at Parikanapa and Tiniroto Stations. A couple of power lines have broken so some residents are without power. Not to mention this looks set for the next 24 hours of wind, cold and snow so keep warm everyone!

