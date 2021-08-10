SH2 From Nuhaka To Waipaoa Roundabout Now Open
Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 6:49 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
SH2 from Nuhaka to Waipaoa Roundabout is now open
following an overnight closure. Due to winter driving
conditions, caution is advised along this route.
For
more information please visit: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/roadclosures/352501?layers=road-closures
