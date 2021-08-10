Serious Crash, Raynes Road/Ohaupo Road, Rukuhia, Hamilton - Waikato
Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 6:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious
three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Raynes Road and
Ohaupo Road, Rukuhia.
The crash was reported to Police
just after 5.30pm.
Initial indications are there
injuries.
Cordons are in place and motorists are asked
to avoid the
area.
