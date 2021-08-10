Serious Crash, Raynes Road/Ohaupo Road, Rukuhia, Hamilton - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a serious three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Raynes Road and Ohaupo Road, Rukuhia.

The crash was reported to Police just after 5.30pm.

Initial indications are there injuries.

Cordons are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

