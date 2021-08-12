Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Peacocke Strikes Balance Between Housing And The Environment

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 6:03 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

The detail which underpins Hamilton’s newest neighbourhood, co-designed by the community, with the environment at its heart and delivering future-proofed transport networks, is ready for public review.

Today (Thursday 12 August), Hamilton City Council approved a revised Peacocke Structure Plan for public notification starting next month. The Plan seeks to strike a balance between opening Peacocke for housing development and ensuring the protection of the natural environment.

The plan sets out how the Peacocke area will be developed; guiding housing style and density, transport connections and community spaces, as well as determining how the area’s cultural heritage and natural environment will be protected.

Strategic Growth Committee Chair Councillor Dave Macpherson said Peacocke is unique as Council has taken a holistic approach to developing a new community for the first time.

“Our Council was clear from the outset that we wanted to develop Peacocke as a leading-edge neighbourhood with a focus on accessibility and connectivity delivered through the transport network, housing choice, green space and ecological protection.”

“Crucially, by identifying significant natural areas, buffer zones and ecological corridors in the Plan we’re providing significant protection for our native flora and fauna, in particular the long-tailed bat,” said Cr Macpherson.

“The consideration of all these factors will not only deliver much-needed housing for our city but will also help create a community where Hamiltonians want to live.”

The Plan will also help optimise the Government’s $290.4 million Housing Infrastructure Fund investment in Peacocke to provide more housing in Hamilton.

It allows for a mixture of medium density housing, with high density housing in the right areas in a walkable distance from our day-to-day needs like schools, shops and public transport. The density requirements are underpinned by strong urban design requirements to achieve a variety of attractive and well-functioning housing types.

However, it’s the shift towards encouraging different types of transport that Councillor Macpherson is most proud of.

“Traditionally we’ve tried to retrofit our roads to cater for public transport, pedestrians and cyclists after the fact. With Peacocke, we’ve really focussed on getting it right the first time and putting these facilities at the heart of our planning. This includes a new bridge over the Waikato River that caters to all modes of transport, connecting Peacocke to Hillcrest right from the start.

“The result is a well-planned, connected neighbourhood that takes a 20-minute city approach.”

The Plan also allows for a main local centre, smaller neighbourhood centres to meet day-to-day needs, as well as an open space network of parks, sports parks and other community facilities, all easily accessed by a range of transport modes.

Once notified, public feedback will be considered by a panel of independent hearing commissioners who will also make any decisions to adopt the Peacocke Structure Plan on behalf of Council.

It’s planned to be operative when key infrastructure is expected to be completed in 2024.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How New Zealand Is Punching Below Its Weight In Afghanistan

First Vietnam, now Afghanistan. For the second time in living memory, the West has been defeated by the guerrilla forces of a small Third World country, while leaving its local allies in mortal danger for their sins of collaboration. Since the pull-out of NATO/American forces began in earnest, the Kabul government has been collapsing like a house of cards... More>>

 


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Will Be Equal To Latest Climate Science

A collective effort involving every sector of the economy, every community, and almost every government agency and their Minister will be needed to avert a climate crisis, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said today... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>



NZUS Council: Welcomes Nomination Of Senator Tom Udall As US Ambassador To NZ

The NZUS Council welcomes the nomination of Senator Tom Udall to the role of US Ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, NZUS Council executive director Jordan Small said... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 