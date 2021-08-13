Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairau Diversion Closed For Camping Due To Flood Damage

Friday, 13 August 2021, 12:10 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Impacts continue to be felt across Marlborough as a result of the July storm event.

This includes the popular Wairau Diversion responsible camp site at the mouth of the river which is closed for camping until further notice due to flood damage. However, some public access is now allowed, during the day only, part way along the Diversion.

Council Parks and Open Spaces Officer Robert Hutchinson said the Council’s Rivers team had been undertaking emergency work at the washed out section of the Diversion to stop further erosion of the area.

“A strip of land, 30m wide by 360m long, from the river mouth back, has been lost. This includes the road and trees. A number of the pine trees have been undermined and will need to be removed,” said Mr Hutchinson.

Fortunately, there is very little damage to the rest of the Diversion area. However, parts of the site will need to be closed for some time while assessments and repairs are made.

Access from Neal’s Road will be opened to allow trucks through carrying rock required for this work and for the public to access part of the Diversion. However, a new road block has been constructed where the Hinepango wetland crosses the Diversion Road.

“In working hours, the new road block will be manned to prevent public access. Outside of this, there will be concrete blocks blocking the road,” said Mr Hutchinson. “Until all repair work is complete, the road will be stopped at Hinepango with these concrete blocks.”

“The good news is that this means a large part of the Diversion is now open for day time access for the public,” said Mr Hutchinson. With the whitebait season due to open, that’s good timing but remember to contact Department of Conservation, not the Council, for the rules on whitebaiting, he said.

For the section of the Diversion that is now open to the public, camping is currently prohibited under the Council’s Responsible Camping Bylaw.

