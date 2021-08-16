Council commences prosecution linked to landfill fire
Monday, 16 August 2021, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council
Waikato Regional Council has commenced a prosecution
under the Resource Management Act against one company and
one individual relating to activities at the Puke Coal
landfill site at Pukemiro, west of Huntly.
The
landfill has been the scene of an ongoing fire since August
2020 resulting in hundreds of complaints from residents
relating to the impact of smoke and objectionable odour.
The 44 charges were filed by the council in the Huntly
District Court last Friday (13 August 2021) following a
formal investigation spanning almost a year.
The court
has not yet set a first hearing date.
“We have taken
the unusual step of announcing the commencement of this
prosecution due to the high public interest relating to the
activities on this site. But with this matter now before the
courts we will not be able to provide any further detail,”
said council regional compliance manager Patrick Lynch.
