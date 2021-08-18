Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police visible across the country during Alert Level 4

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 11:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

Police will have a highly visible presence across New Zealand to ensure
awareness of the Alert Level 4 restrictions now in place.

Our absolute priority is ensuring New Zealanders are safe and supported, and
our focus will be on engaging, encouraging and educating people during the
Level 4 restriction period.

However, Police expect people are by now well aware of what is expected of
them and they are asked to follow the rules. People can expect the Alert
Level restrictions to be enforced.

Police have been carrying out high visibility patrols at supermarkets and
other essential businesses across the country, to provide reassurance and
assist with managing crowds where required. These reassurance patrols will
continue throughout the Alert Level 4 period.

We will have a visible presence across our towns, cities and on the roads to
ensure people are keeping to the restrictions and that people who are
travelling are doing so for essential and approved purposes.

Police is aware of one unauthorised community checkpoint that was put in
place in the Coromandel yesterday evening.

We understand that some small and isolated communities feel particularly
vulnerable to COVID-19, however, as during previous COVID-19 Alert Level 4
restriction periods, there should be no need for community checkpoints.

Police and other agencies remain responsible for ensuring that people comply
with the restrictions under the different COVID-19 Alert Levels, and all
engagement is done for the purpose of keeping all of our communities safe.

Police will be out and about around the country and will be checking that
people’s travel is for essential purposes only.

An update on any enforcement activity will be provided at today’s 1pm press
conference.

Police are receiving a number of enquiries with regard to people moving
around yesterday evening. Alert Level 4 came into effect from11:59pm and
people were able to move around New Zealand without restrictions up until
that time. There is also 48 hours from last night where people are able to
travel home.

However, Police have been active on the road network, particularly around
holiday hotspots, to check that people are doing the right thing, and to deal
with those travelling in breach of the order.

Police staff across New Zealand have been instructed to wear face coverings
and appropriate PPE at all times when deployed and within Police sites.

The majority of Police stations will be closed to members of the public
during Alert Level 4 and where possible, members of the public are asked to
visit us online.

Information on front counters remaining open during Alert Level 4, as well as
information on bail conditions is available at the Police website [1].

For information about court processes go to the Ministry of Justice website
[2].

Information about reporting possible breaches of alert level restrictions can
be found here [3].

You can report non-emergency situations online at
www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 111 if it’s an emergency.

For the latest information and updates on the Alert Level restrictions visit
covid19.govt.nz.


[1] https://www.police.govt.nz/contact-us/find-police-stations/front-counters-opening-hours
[2] https://www.justice.govt.nz/covid-19-information/
[3] http://https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/covid-19-compliance/
[4] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/nz-police-app
[5] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-visible-across-country-during-alert-level-4
[6] https://www.police.govt.nz/subscribe/unsubscribe/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ministry of Health: Four New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed


There are four new cases of COVID-19 to confirm this morning. Additional details and any further cases will be announced at 1pm. One of the four new cases is a workmate of case A, the case announced yesterday. The other three are contacts of this workmate. One of the three contacts is a fully vaccinated health professional who works at Auckland City Hospital and had been working in recent days... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case - Cabinet Meets
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

ALSO:

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 