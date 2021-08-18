Police visible across the country during Alert Level 4
Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:
Police will have a
highly visible presence across New Zealand to
ensure
awareness of the Alert Level 4 restrictions now in place.
Our absolute priority is ensuring New Zealanders
are safe and supported, and
our focus will be on engaging, encouraging and educating people during the
Level 4 restriction period.
However, Police expect
people are by now well aware of what is expected of
them and they are asked to follow the rules. People can expect the Alert
Level restrictions to be enforced.
Police
have been carrying out high visibility patrols at
supermarkets and
other essential businesses across the country, to provide reassurance and
assist with managing crowds where required. These reassurance patrols will
continue throughout the Alert Level 4 period.
We
will have a visible presence across our towns, cities and on
the roads to
ensure people are keeping to the restrictions and that people who are
travelling are doing so for essential and approved purposes.
Police is aware of
one unauthorised community checkpoint that was put
in
place in the Coromandel yesterday evening.
We
understand that some small and isolated communities feel
particularly
vulnerable to COVID-19, however, as during previous COVID-19 Alert Level 4
restriction periods, there should be no need for community checkpoints.
Police
and other agencies remain responsible for ensuring that
people comply
with the restrictions under the different COVID-19 Alert Levels, and all
engagement is done for the purpose of keeping all of our communities safe.
Police
will be out and about around the country and will be
checking that
people’s travel is for essential purposes only.
An update on any enforcement activity will be
provided at today’s 1pm press
conference.
Police are
receiving a number of enquiries with regard to people
moving
around yesterday evening. Alert Level 4 came into effect from11:59pm and
people were able to move around New Zealand without restrictions up until
that time. There is also 48 hours from last night where people are able to
travel home.
However, Police have been active on the
road network, particularly around
holiday hotspots, to check that people are doing the right thing, and to deal
with those travelling in breach of the order.
Police staff across New Zealand have been
instructed to wear face coverings
and appropriate PPE at all times when deployed and within Police sites.
The
majority of Police stations will be closed to members of the
public
during Alert Level 4 and where possible, members of the public are asked to
visit us online.
Information
on front counters remaining open during Alert Level 4, as
well as
information on bail conditions is available at the Police website [1].
For information about court
processes go to the Ministry of Justice website
[2].
Information about reporting possible breaches of alert
level restrictions can
be found here [3].
You can
report non-emergency situations online
at
www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 111 if it’s an emergency.
For the latest information and updates on the
Alert Level restrictions
visit
covid19.govt.nz.
[1] https://www.police.govt.nz/contact-us/find-police-stations/front-counters-opening-hours
[2] https://www.justice.govt.nz/covid-19-information/
[3] http://https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/covid-19-compliance/
[4] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/nz-police-app
[5] https://www.police.govt.nz/news/release/police-visible-across-country-during-alert-level-4
[6] https://www.police.govt.nz/subscribe/unsubscribe/