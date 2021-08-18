Police visible across the country during Alert Level 4

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster:

Police will have a highly visible presence across New Zealand to ensure

awareness of the Alert Level 4 restrictions now in place.

Our absolute priority is ensuring New Zealanders are safe and supported, and

our focus will be on engaging, encouraging and educating people during the

Level 4 restriction period.

However, Police expect people are by now well aware of what is expected of

them and they are asked to follow the rules. People can expect the Alert

Level restrictions to be enforced.

Police have been carrying out high visibility patrols at supermarkets and

other essential businesses across the country, to provide reassurance and

assist with managing crowds where required. These reassurance patrols will

continue throughout the Alert Level 4 period.

We will have a visible presence across our towns, cities and on the roads to

ensure people are keeping to the restrictions and that people who are

travelling are doing so for essential and approved purposes.

Police is aware of one unauthorised community checkpoint that was put in

place in the Coromandel yesterday evening.

We understand that some small and isolated communities feel particularly

vulnerable to COVID-19, however, as during previous COVID-19 Alert Level 4

restriction periods, there should be no need for community checkpoints.

Police and other agencies remain responsible for ensuring that people comply

with the restrictions under the different COVID-19 Alert Levels, and all

engagement is done for the purpose of keeping all of our communities safe.

Police will be out and about around the country and will be checking that

people’s travel is for essential purposes only.

An update on any enforcement activity will be provided at today’s 1pm press

conference.

Police are receiving a number of enquiries with regard to people moving

around yesterday evening. Alert Level 4 came into effect from11:59pm and

people were able to move around New Zealand without restrictions up until

that time. There is also 48 hours from last night where people are able to

travel home.

However, Police have been active on the road network, particularly around

holiday hotspots, to check that people are doing the right thing, and to deal

with those travelling in breach of the order.

Police staff across New Zealand have been instructed to wear face coverings

and appropriate PPE at all times when deployed and within Police sites.

The majority of Police stations will be closed to members of the public

during Alert Level 4 and where possible, members of the public are asked to

visit us online.

Information on front counters remaining open during Alert Level 4, as well as

information on bail conditions is available at the Police website [1].

For information about court processes go to the Ministry of Justice website

[2].

Information about reporting possible breaches of alert level restrictions can

be found here [3].

You can report non-emergency situations online at

www.police.govt.nz/105support or call 111 if it’s an emergency.

For the latest information and updates on the Alert Level restrictions visit

covid19.govt.nz.



