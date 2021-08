New Chairperson sought for Audit, Risk and Finance Committee

Ministry of Health: Four New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed

There are four new cases of COVID-19 to confirm this morning. Additional details and any further cases will be announced at 1pm. One of the four new cases is a workmate of case A, the case announced yesterday. The other three are contacts of this workmate. One of the three contacts is a fully vaccinated health professional who works at Auckland City Hospital and had been working in recent days... More>>

