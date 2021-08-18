New Chairperson sought for Audit, Risk and Finance Committee
Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 12:49 pm
Press Release: Kaipara District Council
Geoff Copstick has resigned his role as the Chairperson of
Kaipara District Councils’ Audit, Risk and Finance
Committee.
Mr Copstick’s resignation was effective from
Friday 13 August.
As Deputy Chairperson of the committee,
Councillor Wethey will assume the Chair’s responsibilities
while the Council recruits for a replacement Chairperson.
