Community Idiots at it Again
Friday, 20 August 2021, 11:16 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council
Residents living around the Waikanae Estuary Scientific
Reserve have reported two incidents where motorcyclists have
breached Alert Level 4 protocols. Both have occurred within
a 15 hour period.
In the latest, the dirt bike rider had
come tearing through the ecologically sensitive reserve,
parked his bike which had no registration, did some fishing
while having a cigarette, and then left via a track towards
Manly Street. (A photo of this Community Idiot snapped by a
local is attached).
Both incidents have been reported to
the police. This is a repeat of similar incidents during the
last lockdown. These speeding community idiots are a danger
to the public and to themselves. Vehicles are also banned
from the estuary reserve because of its high environmental
values.
I urge the community to call the police 111 number
or the police COVID number
105.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 19/8: 21 Cases Overall, Genome Sequenced
There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the community to confirm. This brings the total number of community cases at this stage to 21. All cases are being transferred safely to an Auckland isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material
Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>