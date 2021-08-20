Community Idiots at it Again



Residents living around the Waikanae Estuary Scientific Reserve have reported two incidents where motorcyclists have breached Alert Level 4 protocols. Both have occurred within a 15 hour period.

In the latest, the dirt bike rider had come tearing through the ecologically sensitive reserve, parked his bike which had no registration, did some fishing while having a cigarette, and then left via a track towards Manly Street. (A photo of this Community Idiot snapped by a local is attached).

Both incidents have been reported to the police. This is a repeat of similar incidents during the last lockdown. These speeding community idiots are a danger to the public and to themselves. Vehicles are also banned from the estuary reserve because of its high environmental values.

I urge the community to call the police 111 number or the police COVID number 105.

