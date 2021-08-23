Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Areas signalled for “extra attention” to manage growth

Monday, 23 August 2021, 8:31 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council


Four areas of Hamilton have been signalled for special plans to help manage the impacts of growth on the neighbourhoods.

Area plans will be prepared for parts of Chartwell, Hamilton East, Five Cross Roads and north of the Central City (around Whitiora, Maeroa and Beerescourt) in a suite of changes to Hamilton City Council's District Plan.

The government is requiring Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga and Christchurch – the country’s big growth councils – to build up, not just out in response to the housing crisis.

It will require each council to make changes to their District Plans.

In Hamilton, potential changes will enable a minimum of six storeys in areas an easy walk to the central city. It will look at increasing building heights and density in other areas with easy access to jobs, shops, schools and major public transport routes.

District Plan Committee Chair Councillor Ryan Hamilton said the four areas are expected to be most transformational for the city and need some extra attention.

“These neighbourhoods already meet a lot of the requirements set out by central Government and are most likely to be impacted by the changes. The area plans will allow us to consider the impacts of the changes on the communities that are already there.”

The area plans will look at how these activities best fit together and any opportunities and limitations within the neighbourhoods that should be considered as part of the planning process.

“We also want to make sure that we preserve the parts of them that are important to us, for example the heritage areas of Hamilton East,” he said.

Councillor Hamilton reiterated that existing residents and property owners in these areas, and the rest of Hamilton, will have plenty of opportunity to be involved in putting together these plans and shaping their neighbourhoods for the future.

“We’re at the start of the process and absolutely want to hear from Hamiltonians to help influence the changes that are happening in their backyard. We know it’s a lot for people to get their heads around and we’re committed to taking everyone on that journey with us.”

As part of the engagement programme, Council is setting up citizen panels to gain a better appreciation of what is important to the communities within the area plan locations and will be running city-wide surveys to gather further feedback later in the year.

A separate plan for Fairfield Enderley is being prepared by the Fairfield Enderley Urban Development Partnership (including Kāinga Ora). While a plan for the central city was completed as part of a separate project earlier in the year. Both will feed into the District Plan change work.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 20/8: 31 Cases Overall, Wellington Cases


There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31. All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response


Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>



 
 


RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 