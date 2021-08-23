Ōtāhuhu death - update
Monday, 23 August 2021, 12:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Counties
Manukau
Police:
Police have launched a homicide
investigation following the death of a man at
a
property in Ōtāhuhu last night.
Police have been
making a number of enquiries since the man, aged in his
70s,
died at the scene.
A scene guard has been at
the Princes Street East property overnight and a
scene
examination is expected to continue today.
A
post-mortem will be carried out tomorrow.
Police are
still working to establish exactly what happened and anyone
who
may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the
area is urged to contact
Police on 105 quoting file
number 210822/9740.
The victim’s family are
assisting Police with enquiries to establish
the
circumstances around what happened.
“At
this stage we are working hard to piece together the facts
as we know
it so far.”
“We are also providing
support to the victim’s family.”
Information can
also be provided to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
A
further update will be provided once it becomes available.
This is unlikely
to be
today.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 23/8: 107 Cases Overall
There are 35 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. Of these 33 are in Auckland and two are in Wellington. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 107. All of the cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE. .. More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response
Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>