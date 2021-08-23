Pop-up vaccination site comes to Palmerston North

COVID-19 vaccination capacity is ramping up in the MidCentral rohe, with the establishment of a pop-up vaccination centre at Palmerston North’s Central Energy Trust Arena (CET) this week.

The drive-through site opens on Tuesday, from 12pm - 4pm, for Māori, Pasifika and essential workers with booked appointments.

Vehicles are asked to enter the CET through Gate 3, on Cuba Street, with traffic management plans in place for potential queues on Cook St.

MidCentral DHB COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Senior Responsible Officer Deborah Davies said the DHB was ramping up vaccination capacity in the community to cater for increased demand.

“We are prioritising these groups as research shows that Māori and Pasifica populations are at more risk of getting very sick if they catch COVID-19. We also want our essential workers to be able to acess the vaccine as soon as possible.”

Ms Davies said the clinic will open to the wider eligible population later in the week.

“The clinic will increase vaccination capacity in the region and we have plenty of vaccines on hand to ensure everyone who needs a vaccine can get one.

“Please remember, you must visit the Book My Vaccine website or call the COVID Vaccination Healthline to make a booking at this clinic.

“It’s important we all play our part in protecting our community from the virus.”

For a full list of vaccination sites in the MidCentral region, visit https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz/covid-19-vaccine/where-vaccine.

All sites will follow social distancing requirements (one in one out) and face masks are mandatory.

If you are aged 40 and over, you can book your vaccine now at bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz. Alternatively, you can call the COVID Vaccination Healthline on 0800 28 29 26. All calls are free, and the team is available from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week. You can ask for an interpreter if you need one.

For all the latest information, visit the Unite Against COVID-19 website: www.covid19.govt.nz.

Testing

Tests are available to anyone who has been identified as a contact of a case, or who has visited a place of interest at the specific dates and times, or those with cold or flu-like symptoms.

“Appointments are not necessary and anyone who thinks they need a test are able to come and get one.

“We appreciate that there may be a wait at certain times and we thank the community for their patience and support as we work through all those who require a test.”

For the full list of where you can receive a test in the MidCentral region, visit: https://covid19.mdhb.health.nz/covid-19-health-info/get-tested.

For more information on locations of interest, visit the Ministry of Health website.

© Scoop Media

