Greater international visibility for Southland and Fiordland, with new marketing alliance

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 12:16 pm
Press Release: Great South


International marketing for Fiordland and Southland is set to improve, with the formation of a new International Marketing Alliance (IMA) comprising only the two Southland regional tourism organisations (RTOs).

Until now there have been nine IMAs nationwide; Fiordland was part of the Southern Lakes IMA along with Queenstown and Wanaka, while Southland was part of the Pure Southern Land IMA with Dunedin, Waitaki and Clutha.

The alliances are marketed by Tourism New Zealand at international tradeshows, making it easier to promote the entire country.

Great South GM tourism and events Bobbi Brown said the new 10th alliance including only Fiordland and Southland would bring significant additional international exposure.

“The timing is right. People all over the world are locked up and dreaming of their next overseas escape, so the bigger platform we have to sell our experiences and destination the better,” Mrs Brown said.

“Fiordland and Southland have had longstanding and highly-valued relationships with Queenstown and other neighbouring RTOs and this will continue through various partnerships including the Southern Scenic Route and the proposed 45 South NZ touring route.”

Great South took over management of the Fiordland RTO in April this year and the new IMA was part of its approach to increase the profile of the region both domestically and internationally, as outlined in the Southland Murihiku Destination Strategy.

“When international borders re-open we will be in an excellent position to get more visitors to Southland and Fiordland,” she said.

The new IMA would be marketed overseas as “Great South” and has its own logo which would only be used internationally, Mrs Brown said.

