Police Seeking Help From Public As They Investigate Tauranga Crash

Western Bay of Plenty Police investigating a fatal car crash are seeking help from the public.

The two-car crash happened on Millers Road, Tauranga around 3:20pm on Tuesday 17 August.

Two people were taken to hospital, and one died of their injuries the next day.

As part of our ongoing inquiries Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash, or has information on what happened.

Anyone who can assist is asked to please get in touch on 105, and quote file number 210817/6003 – and if Police are keen to get more from you we will be in touch.

