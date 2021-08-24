Police Seeking Help From Public As They Investigate Tauranga Crash
Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Senior Sergeant Rob Glencross, Western Bay of Plenty
Road
Policing:
Western Bay of Plenty Police
investigating a fatal car crash are seeking help from the
public.
The two-car crash happened on Millers Road,
Tauranga around 3:20pm on Tuesday 17 August.
Two
people were taken to hospital, and one died of their
injuries the next day.
As part of our ongoing
inquiries Police would like to hear from anyone who may have
seen the crash, or has information on what
happened.
Anyone who can assist is asked to please get
in touch on 105, and quote file number 210817/6003 – and
if Police are keen to get more from you we will be in
touch.
