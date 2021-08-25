Information sought following serious assault, Waitara
Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 11:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police investigating a serious assault in Taranaki are
seeking information from the public which may
assist.
Around 1am on Sunday 22 August, a woman was on the
beach at Waitara, by Battiscombe Terrace, when she was
assaulted.
We are currently building up a picture of what
happened to our victim and want to hear from anyone who
might have information that can assist us.
This includes
anyone who has CCTV footage that captures the Battiscombe
Terrace area.
If you can help, please contact Police on
105 and quote file 210822/7938.
Information can also be
provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 24/8: 148 Overall Cases
There are 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 148. Of these 41 new cases, 19 are female and 22 are male. 31 of these are Pacific peoples, three are Asian and seven are European.
The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 137 and 11 in Wellington... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist
Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>