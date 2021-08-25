Information sought following serious assault, Waitara



Police investigating a serious assault in Taranaki are seeking information from the public which may assist.

Around 1am on Sunday 22 August, a woman was on the beach at Waitara, by Battiscombe Terrace, when she was assaulted.

We are currently building up a picture of what happened to our victim and want to hear from anyone who might have information that can assist us.

This includes anyone who has CCTV footage that captures the Battiscombe Terrace area.

If you can help, please contact Police on 105 and quote file 210822/7938.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

