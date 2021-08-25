Local state of emergency transition period extended
Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
Marlborough’s mayor John Leggett today extended the
local transition period from the region’s recent state of
emergency for a further 28 days for several rural
areas.
The notice of extension of the local transition
period, under Section 94D of the Civil Defence Emergency
Management Act 2002, came into effect at 12.20 pm today and
expires at 12.20 pm on 22 September.
“We have
considerable ongoing recovery requirements from the July
2021 storm event,” said Mayor Leggett. “There is still a
massive amount of recovery work to be done and so, on the
advice of the Council Recovery team, I have confirmed the
extension of the local transition period which enables us to
resource this.”
The extension covers the following
geographical areas:
- Awatere Valley Road to
Molesworth Station and any associated side
roads
- Queen Charlotte Drive from Havelock to Picton
and any associated side roads
- Full length of
Kenepuru Road and any associated side
roads
- Northbank Road including Top Valley Road and
any associated side roads
- Waihopai Road from the
Avon Valley Road intersection to the top of the Waihopai
Valley and any associated side
roads
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 25/8: 210 Overall Cases
There are 62 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases in the community outbreak to 210. Of these 62 new cases, 36 are female and 26 are male. 40 of these are Pacific peoples, three are Māori, seven are Asian, five are European, and as yet, the ethnicity is unknown of seven. The total number of community cases in Auckland is now 198 and 12 in Wellington... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On “the old weird” music of America, with a playlist
Here’s some weird old music for the weird realities of lockdown. Like other key phases in popular music – jazz, country, rock’n’roll, punk, hip hop – the period between 1927 and 1932 marked a revolutionary leap forward. The writer Greil Marcus used the term “the old weird America”” to describe this era, a time before music became fully commodified and shorn of its regional variations... More>>