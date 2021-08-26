Arrests made following arsons on North Shore
Thursday, 26 August 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested two men following an
investigation into a series of
recent arsons on the
North Shore.
Between 30th July and 18th August, there
were a number of suspicious fires in
the Glenfield and
Bayview areas.
These included vehicles allegedly being
set alight and large plastic rubbish
bins being placed
against vehicles and set alight.
As a result of
enquiries carried out by North Shore CIB, search warrants
were
carried out at two addresses on the North Shore
and two males were arrested.
The men, aged 35 and 36,
have both been charged with Arson and are due to
appear
in the North Shore District Court
today.
