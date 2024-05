Have You Seen Jacob Morgan?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Jacob Morgan who has a warrant for arrest.

The 32-year-old is believed to be in the Waikato district.

Please report any sightings or information on his whereabouts to Police via 111, quoting file number 240306/6832.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.

