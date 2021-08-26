Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Weather warning for Sounds and Rai Valley residents

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 12:36 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

With a Metservice heavy rain warning issued for parts of Marlborough for tomorrow, residents in already vulnerable and isolated rural areas are being encouraged to be well prepared. The checkpoint on Queen Charlotte Drive will not be operating tomorrow, and drivers are urged to take caution on this road. The reinstatement of the checkpoint will be weather-dependent, as well as dependent on any unexpected slips or debris.

The weather warning has been upgraded from a Watch to a Warning (Orange):

The Richmond and Bryant ranges, also the Rai Valley and Marlborough Sounds

Valid: 24 hours from 1:00 am Friday to 1:00 am Saturday

Forecast: Periods of heavy northerly rain. Expect 100 to 120mm of rain. Peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h expected from Friday evening.

Recovery teams from the July 2021 storms will not be operating in the Sounds, including Queen Charlotte or Kenepuru. There is a high chance of further slips and debris, and the public is urged to drive to the conditions and expect changes to road access over the next three days.

The approaching weather system is high risk, Marlborough Recovery Manager, Dean Heiford said.

“We are watching the situation carefully to ensure the state highway and local road networks are kept safe. Our roading teams are on alert and emergency crews will be out over the weekend and into early next week,” said Mr Heiford.

Critical roading repairs required as a result of the July storm in Marlborough have been continuing with urgency during the Level 4 Covid lockdown, under an exemption from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“We know that weather events such as this have the potential to cause delays or changes in road works,” said Mr Heiford. “It’s timely to remind all our communities that any roads that are closed or still being assessed should not be used in the interests of ensuring everyone’s safety.”

He encouraged people to drive to the conditions, particularly on Queen Charlotte Drive between Picton and Havelock, which is vulnerable to new slips.

“Access is liable to change at any time with adverse weather conditions so we encourage people to take all precautions and avoid any road travel tomorrow if possible,” said Mr Heiford.

For more information about essential activities under Alert Level 4, please visit covid19.govt.nz

Anyone with welfare needs associated with the July storm should contact the Council on recovery@marlborough.govt.nz

For the status of a road, please visit the Marlborough Emergency Management Official Public Information Map here https://bit.ly/RoadToRecoveryMarl before your journey, and stay up to date on the latest roading alerts here: https://bit.ly/RoadingAlertsMarl

