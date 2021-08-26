Missing Bombay teen found
Thursday, 26 August 2021, 1:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Thanks to information from the public, Police have
been able to locate the
18-year-old who was reported
missing from her Bombay home last night.
She was found
safe and well at an address in Pukekohe this
afternoon.
Police would like to thank those people who
contacted us with information to
help find
her.
