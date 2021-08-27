Submission deadline extended for Grovetown Lagoon management

The public now have more time to comment on a new reserve management plan for the Grovetown Lagoon.

Deadline for submissions was due to be 27 August but given the disruption caused by lockdown at Alert Level 4, the decision has been made to give people more time.

The new deadline for submissions is 5.00 pm on Friday 24 September.

A new reserve management plan for the Grovetown Lagoon is seen as a way to continue the great mahi to date to protect this treasured place. Te Whanau Hou Grovetown Lagoon Society Inc. administrator Justine Johnson is overseeing the community engagement process for the Council.

Grovetown Lagoon, an old meander channel of the Wairau River, has become a popular area for walking, biking, picnicking, kayaking, food gathering and bird watching.

It includes a mix of Council-owned reserve, unformed legal road, Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) land and Department of Conservation (DOC) reserve. Te Whanau Hou Grovetown Lagoon Society Inc. was formally established in 2005 to manage its protection and restoration.

Feedback from the public about the proposal is now invited. The draft reserve management plan will then be prepared and publically notified. The final plan is expected to be completed in late 2022.

Please submit comments to: tewhanauhourmp@marlborough.govt.nz or via the online form at: www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations

