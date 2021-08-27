UPDATE: Search for missing woman Julie Guest



Police searching the Waikato River today for missing Leamington woman Julie Guest located a body this afternoon.

While a formal identification is yet to take place, we believe it to be Mrs Guest.

Her family has been advised and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Police would like to thank the LandSAR volunteers and Fire and Emergency NZ personnel who provided assistance.

Police will continue to make enquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.

The coroner will release their finding in due course.

© Scoop Media

