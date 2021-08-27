UPDATE: Search for missing woman Julie Guest
Friday, 27 August 2021, 2:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police searching the Waikato River today for missing
Leamington woman Julie Guest located a body this
afternoon.
While a formal identification is yet to take
place, we believe it to be Mrs Guest.
Her family has been
advised and our thoughts are with them at this difficult
time.
Police would like to thank the LandSAR volunteers
and Fire and Emergency NZ personnel who provided
assistance.
Police will continue to make enquiries in
relation to the death on behalf of the coroner.
The
coroner will release their finding in due
course.
