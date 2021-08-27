Marlborough’s Road to recovery – 27 August Update



All eyes were to the skies today as Marlborough’s roading recovery efforts paused while a band of heavy rain passed through the region.

Critical roading repairs required as a result of the July storm in Marlborough have come to a halt in the Awatere Valley and Kenepuru Sound due to today’s heavy rain warning. Crews have been working since last week during Covid Level 4 alert, under an exemption from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

However, with a Metservice heavy rain warning issued for parts of the Sounds and Rai Valley, residents in already vulnerable and isolated rural areas have been encouraged to be well prepared and drivers urged to take caution on the region’s roads.

Marlborough Recovery manager Dean Heiford said roading recovery teams were not operating in the Marlborough Sounds today, including on Queen Charlotte Drive or the Kenepuru Road. The reinstatement of the Queen Charlotte Drive checkpoint will be weather dependent and dependent on any unexpected slips or debris that may need clearing, he said.



He continued to encourage people to drive to the conditions. “Access is liable to change at any time with adverse weather conditions, so we encourage people to take all precautions and avoid any road travel for now if possible,” said Mr Heiford.

© Scoop Media

