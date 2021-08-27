Marlborough’s Road to recovery – 27 August Update
Friday, 27 August 2021, 3:37 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council
All eyes were to the skies today as Marlborough’s
roading recovery efforts paused while a band of heavy rain
passed through the region.
Critical roading repairs
required as a result of the July storm in Marlborough have
come to a halt in the Awatere Valley and Kenepuru Sound due
to today’s heavy rain warning. Crews have been working
since last week during Covid Level 4 alert, under an
exemption from the National Emergency Management Agency
(NEMA).
However, with a Metservice heavy rain warning
issued for parts of the Sounds and Rai Valley, residents in
already vulnerable and isolated rural areas have been
encouraged to be well prepared and drivers urged to take
caution on the region’s roads.
Marlborough Recovery
manager Dean Heiford said roading recovery teams were not
operating in the Marlborough Sounds today, including on
Queen Charlotte Drive or the Kenepuru Road. The
reinstatement of the Queen Charlotte Drive checkpoint will
be weather dependent and dependent on any unexpected slips
or debris that may need clearing, he said.
He
continued to encourage people to drive to the conditions.
“Access is liable to change at any time with adverse
weather conditions, so we encourage people to take all
precautions and avoid any road travel for now if
possible,” said Mr
Heiford.
