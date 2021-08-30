Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Councillor representation arrangements up for consultation

Monday, 30 August 2021, 2:09 pm
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Marlborough District Council has reviewed its representation arrangements for the local government elections in 2022 and 2025, as required every six years under the Local Electoral Act 2001. The Council will now consult with the public, consider submissions and then adopt a final proposal.

At today’s Council meeting, Councillors recommended their preferred option (Option 1) as:

a) That Marlborough District Council consist of a Mayor and 13 councillors

b) That a ward structure of voting is the most appropriate for Marlborough

c) That the make-up of that ward structure be:

• Blenheim Ward (7 members)

• Wairau-Awatere Ward (3 members)

• Marlborough Sounds Ward (2 members); and

• Marlborough Māori Ward (1 member)

d) That no community boards be established.

Option 1 also includes a recommendation that the Omaka Landing and Rose Manor subdivisions - approximately 700 residents - transfer from the Wairau-Awatere Ward to the Blenheim Ward, reflecting their urban character and close proximity to Blenheim.

Three other possible options are outlined in the agenda report, which can be viewed at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/meetings - go to ‘Extraordinary Council Meeting – 30 August 2021.’

Dean Heiford, Council’s Manager Support Services says the recommendation follows the engagement of an independent consultant who has advised the Council on its options.

“Councillors support a ‘modified status quo’ option with little change to the existing arrangements. Under this option, all wards comply with the plus or minus 10% population formula required under the legislation.”

“All the options canvassed at today’s Council meeting meet that legislated population formula.”

“The main change proposed under Option 1 sees a reduction in the number of Marlborough Sounds’ councillors from three to two.”

“The reason for this is that the current three-councillor representation of the Marlborough Sounds Ward population is far greater than the formula allows under section 19 V(2) the Local Electoral Act.”

“The Local Government Commission is the final arbiter of our local government representation arrangements and in the past we have argued to the Commission that the Marlborough Sounds needed another councillor due to its remote and isolated communities.”

“However, with the improvements we’ve seen in communications technology in recent years that argument is now harder to sustain. Also, all Marlborough District Councillors can represent Sounds’ residents and ratepayers - it doesn’t have to only be by ward councillors.”

Almost all elements of the Council's representation proposal, including whether to have community board(s) or not, are subject to rights of appeal and/or objection to the Local Government Commission. The exception is the decision to establish a Māori ward, which cannot be appealed.

A public notice on the proposal will be published later this week or early next week. The consultation period dates will be advised later this week.

