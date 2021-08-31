Watercare water supply update: 31 August

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says if the country had not moved into lockdown, daily case numbers could have been around 550. Cabinet has confirmed all of New Zealand south of Auckland will move to level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says this will be for at least a week, to be reviewed at Cabinet next week... More>>
For months now, Judith Collins has been doubling down on National as the party of angry talkback radio. If you’ve got a beef about Jacinda Ardern telling you what to do, Collins is right on side. If you’re ticked off about all this Treaty malarkey about Ayo-tee-ah-roa, then ditto. And if you’ve had a gutsful of farmers being blamed for poisoning the water supply and releasing climate-altering gasses into the atmosphere…. Then Collins yearns to offer a sympathetic ear... More>>
Auckland: Floods increase pressure on Aucklanders affected by lockdown “Flooded homes and properties have added further trauma to the lives of people already under an Alert Level 4 COVID-19 lockdown,” Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says. “Emergency services have been out from the early hours this morning providing assistance to those who have had to evacuate their homes. I want to particularly thank the surf lifesavers who assisted in the rescue of some people... More>>
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins has today announced a minor reshuffle of the Opposition Shadow Cabinet following the retirement of Dr Nick Smith and the decision of Todd Muller to not to seek re-election at the next General Election... More>>
The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>
Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>
Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>